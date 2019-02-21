Akhilesh made a deal with BSP, our own people are ruining Samajwadi Party: Mulayam

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday expressed disappointment over the alliance his party has forged with the BSP for the Lok Sabha elections later this year.

At a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow, Mulayam said, “Inhone (referring to Akhilesh) ne samjhauta kiya hai Mayawati ke saath… Party ko kaun khatam kar raha hai — apne hee log khatam kar rahe hain,” he said. (Akhilesh Yadav has made a deal with Mayawati, our own party people are ruining the party)

The SP supremo also said that women should be given more importance in the party and that the number of women in SP has gone down. “Pehle 40 hoti thee, ab 10 hain,” he said. (Earlier, there used to be around 40 women leaders in the party, now they are reduced to 10)

He also said that the SP’s only goal is to defeat the BJP. “Bandook ka ek hee nishana hai, party ko jitana hai“, he said.

Yadav also appealed to party workers to write directly to him if there is an issue they feel that needs to be addressed. “Gopniya (sealed) letter mujhe likh dijiye,” he told party workers.