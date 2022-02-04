Akhilesh didn’t listen to his father, won’t listen to you: Amit Shah to Jayant Chaudhary

Cautioning Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary against tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who “did not listen to his father or uncle”, will break the alliance with the RLD after coming to power.

“Jayant Chaudhary thinks if they win, Akhilesh will listen to him. I don’t know what illusion he is under. A person who did not listen to his father or uncle, how will he listen to you? If by mistake, the SP forms the government, Jayant Chaudhary will be made to leave within three days, while Azam Khan will come out of jail,” Amit Shah said at a rally of BJP supporters in Bulandshahr district’s Anupshahr Assembly seat.

The BJP had earlier extended an olive branch to Chaudhary, saying its door are still open for him. In reply, Chaudhary had said he was not a coin that would flip. The RLD is the foremost party of Jats in western UP and the BJP fears a backlash from the community over the farm laws. In 2017, all seven assembly seats in Bulandshahr were won by the BJP.

The home minister claimed the mafia have migrated under the Yogi Adityanath government. “Uttar Pradesh and especially west UP is fed up with the mafia. In the entire west UP, is it possible for any mafia to bother women? Criminals are either in jail or in Akhilesh Yadav’s candidate list,” he claimed.

In another address from Ghaziabad district’s Loni assembly seat, Shah said, “Now where is Azam Khan? Where is Ateeq Ahmed…Mukhtar Ansari?” Shah asked the crowd, which responded with “in jail”, at the Ramleela Maidan here.