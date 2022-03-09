Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Akbarpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP Expels MLA candidate Ram Achal Rajbhar. The Akbarpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Akbarpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Akbarpur candidate of from Ram Murti Verma Uttar Pradesh. Akbarpur Election Result 2012

akbarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Murti Verma SP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,40,35,616 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,34,475 ~ 12 Lacs+ Agyaram MD 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 53,500 ~ 53 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar INC 1 Not Given 26 Rs 10,65,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,16,443 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bhanu Pratap IND 1 8th Pass 39 Rs 23,86,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Vrat CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gyanman Vishwakarma IND 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish JD(U) 0 Doctorate 62 Rs 1,17,45,686 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jay Prakash RLM 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Maya Ram IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 67,000 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Musaddique Hasan RUC 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 22,50,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,42,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ram Chandra BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 2,45,66,438 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,977 ~ 38 Thou+ Ram Jash BRPP 0 Literate 47 Rs 5,10,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nihal PECP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Shabd IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramchet SBSP 0 Not Given 70 Rs 29,01,950 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 1,500 ~ 1 Thou+ Sanjay Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,95,91,002 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Prakash MADP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,43,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Mishra IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

