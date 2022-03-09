scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Akbarpur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Akbarpur |
March 9, 2022 8:13:30 pm
Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Akbarpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP Expels MLA candidate Ram Achal Rajbhar. The Akbarpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Akbarpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

akbarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Bhanu Pratap IND 2 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,03,11,520 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijesh Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 6,35,900 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandra Prakash Verma BSP 4 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,51,32,612 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandresh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Graduate 45 Rs 5,66,515 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharmraj Nishad BJP 1 Literate 60 Rs 1,49,73,865 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,07,792 ~ 3 Lacs+
Durvijay Pal Voters Party International 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 9,51,117 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 15,95,803 ~ 15 Lacs+
Jitendra Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 2 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,12,05,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar Rashtriya Jan Sahyog Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mool Chand Jaiswal AAP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,80,48,115 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 53,00,000 ~ 53 Lacs+
Priyanka INC 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 74,36,569 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ram Achal Rajbhar SP 4 Graduate 67 Rs 1,68,17,299 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh Kumar Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 10,19,350 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Akbarpur candidate of from Ram Achal Rajbhar Uttar Pradesh.

Akbarpur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Ram Achal Rajbhar
BSP Expels MLA

akbarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ram Achal Rajbhar BSP Expels MLA 0 Graduate 62 Rs 2,20,55,532 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandra Prakash Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,27,03,157 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Nand Kumar SHS 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 21,93,200 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Nand Lal Bharti Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 67,57,300 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raghunath IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajaram Nishad CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 99,66,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar Janvadi Party(Socialist) 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 27,000 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Murti Verma SP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 3,38,75,383 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 88,07,232 ~ 88 Lacs+
Ravi Sinha IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 15,71,176 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saroja Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,35,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shriram Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 1,15,55,151 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,82,000 ~ 26 Lacs+
Sriram IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 47,57,691 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tiger Ramnihor Patel IND 0 8th Pass 66 Rs 53,56,360 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Akbarpur candidate of from Ram Murti Verma Uttar Pradesh.

Akbarpur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Ram Murti Verma
SP

akbarpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ram Murti Verma SP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,40,35,616 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,34,475 ~ 12 Lacs+
Agyaram MD 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 53,500 ~ 53 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Amit Kumar INC 1 Not Given 26 Rs 10,65,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 1,16,443 ~ 1 Lacs+
Bhanu Pratap IND 1 8th Pass 39 Rs 23,86,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dev Vrat CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyanman Vishwakarma IND 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harish JD(U) 0 Doctorate 62 Rs 1,17,45,686 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jay Prakash RLM 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Maya Ram IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 67,000 ~ 67 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Musaddique Hasan RUC 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 22,50,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 3,42,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ram Chandra BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 2,45,66,438 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,977 ~ 38 Thou+
Ram Jash BRPP 0 Literate 47 Rs 5,10,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Nihal PECP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Shabd IND 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramchet SBSP 0 Not Given 70 Rs 29,01,950 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 1,500 ~ 1 Thou+
Sanjay Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,95,91,002 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Satya Prakash MADP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,43,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Mishra IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Akbarpur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Akbarpur Assembly is also given here..

