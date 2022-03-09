Akbarpur-raniya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Akbarpur-raniya (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Akbarpur-raniya Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pratibha Shukla. The Akbarpur-raniya seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Akbarpur Raniya ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

akbarpur-raniya Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ambrish Singh Gaur INC 3 Graduate 45 Rs 63,92,432 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 19,38,350 ~ 19 Lacs+ Brij Bhushan IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 68,85,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Ram Prakash Kushwaha SP 4 Doctorate 64 Rs 14,26,94,433 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,10,84,547 ~ 1 Crore+ Kamlesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 16,51,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nausad Babu Peace Party 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 10,60,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratibha Shukla BJP 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 4,64,46,927 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,70,386 ~ 2 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,93,779 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 95,040 ~ 95 Thou+ Rameshwar IND 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 7,73,515 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Pal BSP 2 8th Pass 53 Rs 5,66,62,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 12,33,115 ~ 12 Lacs+ Vipin Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 1,08,72,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Vivesh Kumar AAP 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,78,02,447 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Akbarpur Raniya candidate of from Pratibha Shukla Uttar Pradesh. Akbarpur-raniya Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Akbarpur Raniya candidate of from Ram Swaroop Singh Uttar Pradesh. Akbarpur-raniya Election Result 2012

akbarpur-raniya Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Swaroop Singh SP 0 10th Pass 78 Rs 2,83,91,300 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajmer Singh RKSP 1 8th Pass 44 Rs 14,42,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar Srivastava IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 16,93,850 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Archana Mishra JKP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 71,20,214 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 5,04,520 ~ 5 Lacs+ Arun Kumar LD 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 4,02,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mathura Prasad Pal INC 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 3,24,17,954 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pratibha Shukla BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,94,51,984 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,89,60,176 ~ 1 Crore+ Rajendra JD(U) 0 Literate 52 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramshekhar CPI 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 3,11,455 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Ramvilas IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 13,99,686 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Shankar Urf Ravi Shukla BJP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 2,24,30,825 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,87,977 ~ 9 Lacs+ Surendra Singh NLP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 49,15,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Akbarpur-raniya Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.