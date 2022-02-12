Akalis helped illegal colonies grow in Zirakpur: Congress’s Derabassi pick

As election day in Punjab draws closer, Mohali’s Derabassi has been witnessing an intense electoral capmpaign by the three main parties — the Congress, the SAD, and the AAP — in fray. The Akali Dal’s candidate, NK Sharma, had won a close poll contest in 2017 by defeating Congress’ Deepinder Singh Dhillon.

The SAD after winning the seat has constantly targeted Dhillon for not working for the constituency at all or bringing about any development. Dhillon, on the other hand, accuses the Akalis of misleading the people and encouraging the mushrooming of illegal residential colonies in Zirakpur and Derabassi towns. Dhillon, the Congress candidate from the constituency for the upcoming polls, speaks about his vision for Derabassi if elected

What are the main issues in Derabassi?

Development of the constituency is the most important issue and will be our first priority if elected. This area is suffering from problems like pollution and shortage of drinking water. Traffic jam in Zirakpur is also a major issue for passengers and locals. We have taken some steps already to ease out these problems and we hope that these start bearing result in the future.

People in Derabassi allege a lack of civic amenities. What is your take on it?

We did a lot of work to provide civic amenities to the people. A number of electricity grids and drinking water tube well were installed in the constituency under the Congress government. Besides this, many link roads also have been constructed and repaired by us. Dhakoli Community Health Centre (CHC) is to be upgraded to a 100-bed hospital and work on this project will begin after the elections. In Derabassi, there is a provision for a new municipal council office building and a new bus stand which will cost approximately Rs 20 crore and will be named after Mata Gujar Kaur jee.

The most important development in this area is the construction of Lalru-Handesra. A new bus stand in Lalru is also under construction.

Traffic is one of the most talked-about problems in Derabassi and Zirakpur

No doubt, traffic jams are a big problem in Zirakpur. But for this, the sitting MLA, NK Sharma, must answer. He promoted illegal colonies and not pay attention to traffic problems. He just gave importance to earning money and in his greed, he forgot to tackle the basic problems, including that of traffic jams, in Zirakpur.

Your opponents target you on issues like lack of development. What is your take on this?

It is amazing that my opponents are targeting me on the issue of development. First of all, I would like to tell you that NK Sharma was president of the municipal council for 15 years. He has been an MLA for the last ten years. How can he run away from the issue of development when he had full control over the municipal council as well local administration.

He is just fooling the people in the name of development. Most number of problems of Derabassi arose while he was the MLA of the area.

We have done comparatively better in our eight-month tenure in the municipal council here.

If elected what is the first thing you would do in your constituency?

If the Congress is voted to power then we will bring canal water in the constituency from Rajpura. That has been my dream. It is very important to tell every resident of the constituency that canal water from the Rajpura side has reached up to Tepla village and if the Congress is elected it will reach Derabassi too.

What do you feel is the solution to the traffic problem?

To solve the issue of traffic jams we have some plans. A stretch of road from the Chandigarh side is under construction. Apart from this, an underpass will be constructed near Singhpura Chowk. All paperwork related to these projects have been cleared and had the elctions to be announced one week later, work on the underpass would have commenced.

What is your road map for bringing more industries to the area?

We will give overall importance to the development of this area. We will improve civic amenities and by providing the best roads and electricity facilities, we will attract industries to Derabassi.

Apart from that, unnecessary government interference willd be stopped and a peaceful atmosphere conducive for business as well as all other required facilities will be provided to industrialists who set up factories here.