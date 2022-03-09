scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Ajnala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ajnala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Ajnala assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Ajnala |
March 9, 2022 8:37:26 pm
Ajnala Election Result, Ajnala Election Result 2022, Ajnala Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Ajnala Election Results 2022

Ajnala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Ajnala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Harpartap Singh . The Ajnala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Ajnala ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

ajnala Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala SAD 4 12th Pass 46 Rs 14,02,80,689 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 2,15,43,536 ~ 2 Crore+
Amit Mohan IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 9,35,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Amrik Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 63 Rs 1,35,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Charnjeet Singh Sanyukt Sangharsh Party 2 8th Pass 43 Rs 29,21,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harpartap Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 40,96,73,433 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+
Harpartap Singh IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 97,000 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Karanjit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal AAP 1 10th Pass 60 Rs 1,63,16,898 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,55,790 ~ 36 Lacs+
Sona Masih Jafar IND 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,47,28,447 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+
Surjeet Singh Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 1,34,80,600 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Ajnala candidate of from Harpartap Singh Punjab.

Ajnala Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Harpartap Singh
INC

ajnala Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Harpartap Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 46,21,12,388 ~ 46 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Amarpal Singh SAD 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 7,23,23,589 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 51,00,000 ~ 51 Lacs+
Amrik Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 58 Rs 10,13,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Balwinder Singh BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 39,91,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhanwant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 38,45,800 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 2,22,044 ~ 2 Lacs+
Gurnam Singh Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 1,15,96,659 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,98,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Harpreet Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 89,46,000 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kulwinder Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 2,86,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+
Nirmal Singh IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pawan Sareen SHS 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 43,91,224 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 5,06,500 ~ 5 Lacs+
Rabart Masih Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 5,28,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajpreet Singh AAP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 18,39,57,198 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+
Rattan Singh IND 0 Illiterate 67 Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satnam Singh Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhdev Singh IND 0 Illiterate 32 Rs 43,054 ~ 43 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ajnala candidate of from Amarpal Singh Punjab.

Ajnala Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Amarpal Singh
SAD

ajnala Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Amarpal Singh SAD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,16,47,461 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,17,829 ~ 12 Lacs+
Amarjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 22,40,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Amrik Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 7,50,600 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhanwant Singh IND 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 19,11,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Dr. Gurmaj Singh Matharu PPOP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,01,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harpartap Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 21,44,18,782 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdish Kaur BSP(A) 0 Others 45 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdish Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 31,46,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+
Jaraj Masih SSPD 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Navtej Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 50,74,111 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Ajnala Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Ajnala Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Ajnala Assembly is also given here.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement