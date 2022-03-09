Ajnala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ajnala (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ajnala Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Harpartap Singh . The Ajnala seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

ajnala Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala SAD 4 12th Pass 46 Rs 14,02,80,689 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 2,15,43,536 ~ 2 Crore+ Amit Mohan IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 9,35,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amrik Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 63 Rs 1,35,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Charnjeet Singh Sanyukt Sangharsh Party 2 8th Pass 43 Rs 29,21,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpartap Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 70 Rs 40,96,73,433 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 75,00,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ Harpartap Singh IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 97,000 ~ 97 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Karanjit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal AAP 1 10th Pass 60 Rs 1,63,16,898 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,55,790 ~ 36 Lacs+ Sona Masih Jafar IND 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,47,28,447 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,00,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Surjeet Singh Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 1,34,80,600 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

ajnala Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarpal Singh SAD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,16,47,461 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,17,829 ~ 12 Lacs+ Amarjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 22,40,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Amrik Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 7,50,600 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanwant Singh IND 1 10th Pass 54 Rs 19,11,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dr. Gurmaj Singh Matharu PPOP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,01,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpartap Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 21,44,18,782 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Kaur BSP(A) 0 Others 45 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 31,46,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Jaraj Masih SSPD 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navtej Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 50,74,111 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

