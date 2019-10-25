Ajit Pawar wins Baramati with 1.65 lakh vote margin —highest in state

DESPITE BJP’s all out bid to unseat Ajit Pawar from family pocket borough Baramati, the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader won by a record margin of 1,65,265 votes – the highest margin in the state assembly election — even as his rival, BJP’s Gopichand Padalkar, and all other candidates from the constituency, lost their deposits.

In his seventh successive win, Ajit Pawar notched up 1,90,362 votes. Padalkar, a Dhangar community leader who was roped in by the BJP just before nomination papers were filed, was bundled out for just 29,397 votes.

On Thursday, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra said it was a “double joy” for them as nephew Rohit Pawar had also won from Karjat-Jamkhed seat. “It is a double joy for us…We knew Baramati voters will repose their faith in us… But the victory in Karjat-Jamkhed seat has brought us double joy,” she said.

Claiming that the party was eyeing a record-victory margin in Baramati, Rohit Pawar said, “…And we are glad it has happened. This is because of the development brought in Ajit Pawar to Baramati.”

NCP Baramati district chief Sambhaji Holkar also said they had no doubt about Ajit Pawar’s victory, but were concerned about his margin. “Ajit Pawar’s victory was a forgone conclusion. We were looking for a record margin of victory that is beyond 1.50 lakh,” he said.

The BJP had made Baramati a prestige issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis openly declaring that the party has taken up the challenge to unseat Ajit Pawar.

The NCP leader, who has been accused in a multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, however was confident of retaining his turf. While he campaigned across the state for the NCP, Congress and other alliance candidates, Ajit Pawar was seen in Baramati on the final day of campaigning. NCP chief Sharad Pawar also addressed the rally for Ajit Pawar on the occasion.