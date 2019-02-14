Toggle Menu
Ajit Pawar meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

 

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday held an hour-long discussion with MNS leader Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. The meeting between the two leaders comes a day after Pawar said the MNS should be a part of the Congress-NCP alliance in the state for Lok Sabha poll.

“It is for senior Congress and NCP leaders to take a final call on it. But I personally feel that the MNS should be a part of the alliance,” Pawar reiterated Wednesday. “Our goal is to defeat the Sena and BJP,” he said.

A meeting between Congress and NCP leaders for finalising seat-sharing remained inconclusive Wednesday. Another meeting will be held Thursday.

