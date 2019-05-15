Ajit Pawar has ‘no doubts’ about EVM functioning; NCP chief and Sule differ

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, have expressed doubts about the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), senior party leader Ajit Pawar seems to hold a different view on the issue. “I have no doubts about the functioning of EVMs,” he said while talking to mediapersons after an event on Tuesday.

“If there was a problem with EVMs, the Congress wouldn’t have won in the state assembly elections last year… the court has also given a decision on it,” he said.

Pawar said some people did have doubts about the use of EVMs in polling and having such doubts “was not good for democracy”. “I don’t have any doubts about it. If that was the case then they (BJP) would not have lost the recent assembly elections,” he said.

At a separate event in Pune on Tuesday, Sule said the use of ballot papers was more transparent than EVMs. “The issue of EVMs has been raised by the opposition in the entire country. The fight against EVMs will continue. This is to make the election process more transparent,” said Sule after a function to mark the birth anniversary of Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj.

She said the Opposition has raised the issue many times with the Election Commission and requested it to use ballot papers in elections.

On Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holding meetings about tackling the drought situation in state secretariat Mantralaya, Sule said every leader had their own way of functioning.

“The NCP chief believes in being on the ground to assess the situation and find a way out. So he and other party leaders are in the field to understand the problems faced by residents due to the drought-like situation,” she said.

Earlier, at a press conference in Mumbai and during a visit to Satara, Pawar had expressed doubts about EVMs. “I have seen myself… if you press on the clock symbol of NCP, the vote went to BJP’s lotus,” he had said.