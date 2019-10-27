Out of Tihar, Ajay Chautala says: ‘I told Dushyant to go with BJP’

JJP founder Ajay Chautala walked out of Tihar jail Sunday morning after being granted 14 days’ furlough. On his release, he said, “Dushyant asked me if he should go with BJP or Congress. I told him, whatever the circumstances, we shall never go with Congress. I gave him the go-ahead to go with BJP. It is a matter of pride for us that he has got into an alliance with BJP. It will be beneficial for the state.”

Without naming his estranged brother Abhay Chautala and other members of INLD, Ajay said, “I pray to God to give them good sense”.

Ajay and his father, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, have been in prison since 2013 after being convicted of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and forgery in the JBT teachers’ recruitment scam. Authorities in Tihar had earlier told The Indian Express that Ajay had applied for furlough some 10 days ago.

Ajay and his wife Naina Chautala are expected to attend son Dushyant’s swearing-in ceremony at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh this afternoon. The official timing of the swearing-in is 2.15 pm. While Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister, Dushyant will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Khattar announced details of the swearing-in after Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the BJP to form the government on Saturday. “Dushyant Chautala will take oath as deputy chief minister. A total of 57 MLAs, including 40 of the BJP, 10 of the JJP, and seven Independents today staked claim before the Governor. The Governor has accepted it and invited us to form the government,” Khattar said.