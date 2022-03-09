Ajagara (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ajagara (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ajagara (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party candidate Kailash. The Ajagara (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Ajagara Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Ajagara Sc candidate of from Kailash Uttar Pradesh. Ajagara (sc) Election Result 2017

ajagara (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kailash Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 8,46,92,864 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 26,90,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ Amar Nath NCP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 7,60,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arti IND 1 8th Pass 40 Rs 21,52,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalata Bhartiya Samajik Kranti Dal 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 5,03,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,500 ~ 1 Thou+ Lalji Sonkar SP 1 Literate 37 Rs 24,63,821 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Pratap Gautam Mahakranti Dal 4 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,63,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh RLD 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 23,55,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sadanand Prasad IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 6,10,039 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saurabh Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 30,03,820 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Shashikant Ambedkar Samaj Party 2 12th Pass 28 Rs 82,200 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tribhuvan Ram BSP 1 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 8,54,27,698 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ Vidya Devi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 28,61,944 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ajagara Sc candidate of from Tribhuvan Ram Uttar Pradesh. Ajagara (sc) Election Result 2012

ajagara (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tribhuvan Ram BSP 0 Graduate 63 Rs 3,45,51,995 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anoop Shramik IJP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanai Ram IND 0 Not Given 38 Rs 3,01,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hansraj Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 4,18,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harinath BJP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 31,32,979 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Harish Chandra Prasad RLM 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 4,18,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalji SP 1 Literate 34 Rs 10,64,538 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lallan ASP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 7,21,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meva INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 11,73,400 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirbhay Kumar Jaisal BRPP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar IND 0 Literate 27 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Premchand Prasad PMSP 0 8th Pass 26 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Punita Alias Poonam Kannaujiya BSKD 0 Literate 29 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Bharati Surya RaAD 0 Graduate 36 Rs 18,07,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Ramesh JD(U) 0 Doctorate 33 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sampat Ram RUC 1 Illiterate 45 Rs 19,64,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Kumar AD 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 8,87,442 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivnarayan Paswan LJP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,29,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sitai IND 0 Literate 43 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Urmila SSD 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Ajagara (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Ajagara (sc) Assembly is also given here..