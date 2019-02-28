Air strike in Balakot will help BJP win 22 of 28 LS seats in Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

A day after India carried out a “non-military preemptive action” against a JeM terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa Wednesday said the nation’s pre-emptive strikes on terror camps has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The atmosphere….day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP. Yesterday’s action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls,” PTI quoted Yeddyurappa as saying.

The BJP leader also said, “It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka).”

In Karnataka, the BJP currently holds 16 Lok Sabha seats, Congress 10 and JD(S) 2. The ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance, who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together, have also began seat-sharing talks in the state. While the JD(S) is demanding 10-12 seats, the Congress has maintained that seat-sharing will be based on merit.

India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

On Tuesday, MEA secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary.”

In an operation that began in the early hours, Gokhale said, a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated. The camp was run by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

The air strike by India came days after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama killed 40 personnel.