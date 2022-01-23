AIMIM joins hands with Babu Singh Kushwaha & Bharat Mukti Morcha

AIMIM PRESIDENT Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced a “third front” for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, comprising his party, the Jan Adhikar Party, led by former UP Cabinet Minister Babu Singh Kushwaha and the Bhartiya Mukti Morcha headed by Waman Meshram.

The “third front” has been named as ‘Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha’, Owaisi told mediapersons in Lucknow.

Owaisi said, “If the people of UP give this alliance power, it has been decided that over the course of five years, there will be two chief ministers. One from the OBC community and one from the Dalit community, and there will be three deputy CMs, including one from the Muslim community.”

Owaisi’s AIMIM has been in talks with several parties in the past few months, including Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar’s SBSP, and others.

However, no poll arrangement was finalised with any of the parties.

During the press conference, Waman Meshram said other parties can join the “third front” in the coming days.

The AIMIM has so far announced a total of 26 candidates for the coming elections in different districts of the state.