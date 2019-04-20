Aurangabad: AIMIM chief says in game to win, but voters claim spark missing

“The ideology and thinking of most parties which are part of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is progressive. That, however, is not the case with most AIMIM workers who have a very narrow Constitutional outlook. How do you expect us to work together?” — the question raised by social activist Atari Bagde caught AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi off guard as he held a meeting with the intelligentsia of Aurangabad to rustle up support for his party’s Lok Sabha candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel.

Advertising

With only four days left for Aurangabad to vote, the question about the efficacy and sustainability of Owaisi’s much talked about attempt at Dalit-Muslim political unity left the leader momentarily rankled. A Lincoln’s Inn educated lawyer Owaisi, however, was quick to regain his composure.

“When two different ideologies meet you do not need to have a common meeting point. What you need is a common melting point where both sides learn from each other and grow. On the issue of people being narrow minded, I believe education and empowerment of communities ensure changes in their outlook as well and this is what we are striving for,” Owaisi said, drawing loud cheers in the fully packed Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium. However, some in the room doubted whether the much talked about Dalit-Muslim alliance attempt would pay electoral dividend.

The Hyderabad-based AIMIM is for the first time, since its inception, contesting Lok Sabha seats outside Hyderabad. Aurangabad, with a Muslim vote share of between 20 and 25 per cent, has long been seen as a seat where the chances of a Muslim candidate winning are relatively high. The seat, however, had seen its only Muslim candidate being elected on a Congress ticket way back in 1980. Since then, the emergence of Shiv Sena and the communal polarisation of the city, where the political slogan “Khan pahije ki Baan” (Do you want a Khan or a bow and arrow — Sena’s electoral symbol) is still used, has meant that no Muslim candidates are put up by political parties.

Advertising

The AIMIM sitting legislator, Imtiyaz Jaleel, had tried to cash in on this resentment. After prolonged deliberations with the Owaisi brothers, which included the threat of a rebellion, he earned himself a party ticket. Jaleel, a former television journalist-turned MLA, will fight against four-time sitting Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire and Congress candidate Subhash Zambad.

While it has been said that Owaisi is not happy over the prospects of Jaleel fighting elections, he is evidently not showing it having camped in Aurangabad for the past three days and holding numerous padyatra’s across the city.

Owaisi has an almost rock star appeal among the Muslim youth of the city who tumble over each other to pump his hand in the congested and narrow bylanes of Aseya Colony and Begumpura. He also has loads of advise to people from asking youngsters to study to telling them to lose their flab.

During campaign season, Owaisi, a three-time MP, also doles our practical political advise.

When told by a voter that the MLA’s phone, when he had called, was picked up by his assistant, Owaisi turns around and tells Imtiyaz Jaleel to ensure that he picks up each call.

“I pick up my own calls. Ensure that you do too. You never know who is calling. It may be your wife too,” Owaisi says.

While many in Aurangabad admire Owaisi for his quick wit and for making himself accessible and unpretentious, there is a significant section which believes that his heart is not into campaigning.

“Owaisi had been very reluctant on allowing the party to contest from Aurangabad. He had to do that because of pressure from representatives here. Of what we have seen of him earlier, he looks like a reluctant campaigner. Somehow the spark is missing,” says Javed Imran, an AIMIM activist from Aurangabad.

The AIMIM boss, however, claims he is in the game to win.