In first ever win in Hindi belt, AIMIM set to grab Kishanganj assembly seat

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to register its first electoral victory in Bihar with its candidate, Qamrul Hoda, leading from Kishanganj where bypoll was held on October 21. According to trends available on the Election Commission of India website, Hoda was leading with 70, 469 votes over his nearest rival, BJP’s Sweety Singh (60,258 votes).

The Kishanganj assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Javed Alam’s election to the Lok Sabha.

AIMIM had contested from six constituencies in the 2015 assembly elections when it drew a blank, polling only 36,000 votes in total. In the last Lok Sabha elections, however, AIMIM’s Akhtarul Iman had put up a spirited fight from the seat but lost to Congress’s Alam by a narrow margin.

Buoyed by its 2019 Lok Sabha performance, the party decided to expand its footprints in the state. Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Iman, who is AIMIM’s Bihar president, had earlier said, “It is now time to explore and expand our base beyond Kishanganj. As it is generally perceived, we are not just a party of Muslims. We represent the Dalits and the poor.”

The Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency has been a bastion of Congress that won both the 2009 and 2014 general elections. Aiming to tap into the Muslim vote that accounts for 70 per cent of the district’s total population, AIMIM had fielded Iman from the constituency. Though he lost, AIMIM did manage to make dents into the Congress’ vote bank.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, where counting of votes for the state assembly is underway, AIMIM was leading in two seats, the same number it had won in the last assembly elections.