Rahul Gandhi arrives in Imphal, will address public rally tomorrow

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal Tuesday evening to kick off election campaign of the party in the state.

Gandhi’s visit comes a day after the election notice for outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency was issued by the election office. He was accompanied by general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Manipur Luizinho Faleiro.

Soon after his arrival, accompanied by Congress leaders of Manipur Pradesh Congress Party (MPCC), Gandhi visited Sahid Minar in Imphal and paid floral tribute to war heroes of the state.

Gandhi also visited Imphal’s Ima Keithel, the all-women market before heading to the Congress Bhawan where an interaction programme with party workers was held.

On Wednesday, Gandhi will address a public rally at Hata Kangjeibung Imphal around 12 noon, which will mark the beginning of the election campaign of the party for the Lok Sabha poll. Prior to that, Gandhi is also scheduled to meet students for an interaction programme at Manipur State Film Development Society hall.

Gandhi is also likely to announce the candidates for the party to contest both inner and outer Manipur Parliamentary constituencies.

Former chief minister of Manipur and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh Tuesday said candidates for both inner and outer Manipur Parliamentary constituencies will soon be announced as the chief electoral officer has already issued a definite time schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election.

He urged people to take part in the public meeting and said it’s not only meant for the Congress party and workers but for the people of Manipur as a whole.

Security measures have been increased in and around Hafta Kangjeibung. At least 50 Special Protection Groups (SPG) have been camping in the state to oversee the security arrangement for Gandhi’s visit.