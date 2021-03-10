AIADMK unveils second list, 27 ministers renominated, 41 sitting MLAs dropped

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Edappadi) and O Pannerselvam (Bodinayakanur) are some of the prominent leaders who will be fighting to keep hold of their constituencies. (Source: PTI)

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Including the first list which was released a couple of days ago, as many as 27 former ministers have been renominated.

The party will contest on its ‘Two leaves’ symbol in 177 constituencies across the state and nine in Chennai.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Edappadi), O Pannerselvam (Bodinayakanur), P Thangamani (Kumarapalayam), SP Velumani (Thondamuthur), D Jayakumar (Royapuram), Mafoi Pandiarajan (Avadi), CV Shanmugam (Villupuram) C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai), KT Rajendra Balaji (Rajapalayam), Saroja (Rasipuram), Sengottaiyan (Gobichettipalayam), Dindigul Srinivasan (Dindugul), Vellamandi Natarajan (Trichy), RB Udhayakumar (Tirumangalam), Sellur Raju (Madurai West), Kadambur Raju (Kovilpatti), Rajendra Balaji (Rajapalayam), KP Anbalagan (Palakodu) are some of the prominent leaders who will be fighting to keep hold of their constituencies.

Rajya Saba MPs KP Munusamy and R Vaithiyalingam have been fielded in Veppnahalli and Orathanadu. However, as many as 41 sitting MLAs have been dropped in this election. The list includes familiar figures such as V Rajendran (Bargur), Nilofar Kafeel (Vaaniyambadi), Baskaran (Sivaganga), Semmalai (Mettur), E Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi), Rajavarman (Sattur), among others.

Of the total 177 seats, only 15 have been allocated to women. The party has allotted 23 seats to PMK and 20 to the BJP. DMDK’s departure has benefited the other allies as it allowed them the opportunity to field nominees in seats they proposed to contest.

PMK will contest Gingee, Mailam, Jayankondam, Tirupporur, Vandavasi (SC), Neyveli, Tiruppattur, Arcot, Gummudipoondi, Mayiladuthurai, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Virudhachalam, Kancheepuram, Kilpennathur, Mettur, Salem (West), Shollinghur, Sankarapuram, Chepauk-Triplicane, Poonamalle(SC), Kilvelur (SC) and Attur seats.

The BJP, which has set high hopes of marking an entry into the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the first time, will contest Tiruvannamalai, Nagarcoil, Colachal, Vilavancode, Ramanathapuram, Modakkurichi, Harbour, Thousand Lights, Tirukoyillur, Tittakudi, Coimbatore (South), Virudhunagar, Aravakurichi, Thiruvaiyaru, Udhagamandalam, Tirunelveli, Thalli, Karaikudi, Dharapuram (SC) and Madurai (North).