AIADMK MLA left red-faced as Madurai villagers welcome him with poor quality rice

AIADMK MLA K Manickam was in for an unpleasant surprise when he arrived to campaign for the assembly elections at Thandalai village that falls in his constituency of Sholavandan in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu.

Over 50 women and children stood before the MLA and held plates filled with rice grains and took his aarti — a ritual held to welcome guests. The rice, which the women said they had bought from the public distribution shops in their area, was yellow and black colour indicating they were of poor quality.

The AIADMK cadres were taken aback and attempted to pacify the women.

The rice, which the women said they had bought from the public distribution shops in their area, was yellow and black colour indicating they were of poor quality.

The women said despite multiple complaints, the local municipality hasn’t initiated any action and asked how they could eat such poor quality rice. “We are also humans like them, how can we eat this? We are dumping this rice as it is not fit to eat.”

In further complaints, the villagers asked: “We are voting for the party but what is it doing for us? He (MLA Manickam) has come to this place after five years. Is there a water pipe here? Have you laid proper roads? Even your cars can’t come properly on these roads.”

The embarrassed MLA then addressed the village and promised to sort out the issue at the earliest.

“The issue didn’t come to my notice, why are people buying if the rice is not of good quality? You could have called me directly and I would have taken the necessary action. I will speak to the officials immediately and ask them to come to this place tomorrow,” he said.