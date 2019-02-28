Ahead of polls, BJD shores up its ‘royal’ ranks

The BJD on Wednesday announced on Twitter induction of a number of members from various royal families of Odisha, many of whom command recognition and clout in pockets of the state. Sushree Kalyani Devi, from the erstwhile royal family of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district of Odisha, was inducted into the BJD at the residence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

“Kalyani Devi may be the party’s candidate from Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency (held by the BJD),” a party leader said, requesting anonymity. Other party leaders said she could contest from the Parlakhemundi seat in the Assembly elections likely to be held along with the Lok Sabha polls. Parlakhemundi was won by the Congress in 2014.

Devi’s grandfather Maharaja Krushna Chanda Gajapati had served two stints as ‘Prime Minister’ of Orissa, as the state was known then, before Independence. He played a leading role in formation of the state on linguistic grounds, and the southern Odisha district of Gajapati is named after him. Devi’s father, a former MP, has been with the BJD since 2009.

The BJD expects the induction will strengthen the party’s organisation in Gajapati district, which is seeing some anti-incumbency. The district was also badly hit last year during Cyclone Titli. According to a tweet from the BJD, the party also welcomed Pudamari ‘Raja’ Sri Bira Kishore Deb and Sanakhemundi Badagada ‘Raja’ Kishore Chandra Singh Deo.

Because of their recognition value, candidates affiliated with former princely states give political parties in Odisha legitimacy among rural voters, particularly older. The BJD already has within its ranks members of the royal family of Balangir. Kalikesh Singh Deo is the Balangir MP, while his father A U Singh Deo has been a prominent leader of the BJD.

Members of royal families are also present in the BJP and Congress. K V Singh Deo is a prominent BJP leader from Balangir, while Congress heavyweight Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo has won from the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat several times in the past.