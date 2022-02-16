Ahead of PM’s visit, no-fly zone in Punjab border dist for two days

A day after CM Charanjit Channi’s chopper was twice denied permission to fly due to airspace restrictions in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, Fazilka district administration Tuesday declared the district’s skies a no-fly zone till Thursday. PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Fazilka’s Abohar on Thursday.

No chopper, drones or UAVs will be allowed to fly in the district, said Additional District Magistrate of Fazilka, Abhijeet Kaplish, adding that the administration has declared the district a no-fly zone using powers under Section 144. “The DGCA allows us to do that as we are a border area,” he added. Kaplish said, “Since we are a border district, we have declared the district a no-fly zone considering that the state has witnessed enhanced drone activity in the past few months. This has been done in view of PM’s security.”

On Monday, take-off of CM Channi’s chopper was delayed twice. Channi had said that he was not a terrorist and that he could not attend Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Hoshiarpur because of the delay. He said he was not allowed to fly in his own state. A official of government said that the district administration does not have the power to declare a no-fly zone.