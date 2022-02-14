Ahead of Modi’s visit, Jakhar questions BJP’s action on drugs

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar on Monday, former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar questioned what is stopping the PM and his BJP government from taking action against accused of drug menace in the state. He added that the file related to “drugs” is lying with the ED, which comes under the Union government.

He was addressing a press conference at Jalandhar Congress Bhawan on Sunday. Jakhar asked after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his address on Sunday, promised to make Punjab drugs free if voted to power. He also questioned how Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will make Punjab drug-free when rivers of liquor are flowing in Delhi. Jakhar reminded Shah that when BJP-led NDA government was in Delhi in 2014, Shah had announced to start a ‘Yatra’ in Punjab from Amritsar against drugs and then they postponed it and then it neverhappened because at that time SAD was its ally which was pressuring them not to do so which would go against them. “Under whose pressure that visit of shah was postponed and then cancelled,” questioned he.

“Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is coming to Punjab, he is welcome to Punjab, but this time he should make it clear that what happened to the file of the Akalis’ involvement in the drug nexus which is lying with the ED? Why is that ED case kept on hold? If the PM doesn’t have the answer, then give clean chit to the Akalis for their involvement in the drugs nexus,” said Jakhar, adding that it is a political conspiracy to mislead people in this election by raiding the relatives of Punjab Chief Minister Channi.