Ahead of Maharashtra polls, activists renew demand for ‘right to health Act’

Make the ‘Right to Health’ a legal entitlement; increase the health budget and strengthen public healthcare services: these are among the demands listed in the health manifesto released by social activists. Ahead of the Assembly elections, activists also demanded an increase in government health expenditure.

The BJP government had committed to increasing government health expenditure from a dismal 1.3 per cent of the GDP to 2.5 per cent of the GDP during its tenure.

However, it has stayed at 1.3 per cent for the past four years. The state government presently spends 0.5 per cent of the state GDP on health services.

To change this situation, the next government has to increase public spending on health to 2.5 per cent of the GDP (increasing to Rs 4,000 per capita) over the next five years, said Dr Abhay Shukla, public health activist and co-convener of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

‘Health assurance to all Indians’ was one of the campaign pledges that helped win the election for the BJP, five years ago. But the government has made little progress in that direction, while it has weakened public systems and encouraged privatisation in all areas, including that of healthcare, read a statement.

Among the key proposals of people’s health manifesto include adopting long-pending Clinical Establishments Act for regulation of private healthcare, overhauling the Maharashtra Medical Council among others.