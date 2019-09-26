Ahead of Haryana bypolls, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-Hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP

Ending all speculations ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, Olympic medalist and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and former Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday in the presence of state BJP chief Subhash Barala at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Dutt said PM Modi had shown that “good things can be done in politics”.

Dutt had met the state BJP chief at Haryana Bhawan on Wednesday. He belongs to village Bhainswal Kalan of Sonipat district and was appointed DSP in Haryana Police in December 2008. The 36-year-old had won a bronze medal in wrestling in the 2012 London Olympics. The Haryana wrestler was also awarded a Padma Shri in 2013.

“I have joined politics as I am impressed with PM Modi. His honesty drew me to the party. Both PM and Haryana CM are doing a lot for the youth. If the party considers me capable of contesting elections then I surely will,” ANI quoted Singh as saying after joining BJP.

SAD MLA Balkur Singh too joined the party along with two sportsmen.

The election committee Wednesday held meetings in two rounds to discuss the candidates for the 90-member Assembly. Sources in the party said that the state election committee has included names of all 47 sitting BJP MLAs in the panels prepared to send to the central election committee of the party which will take a final call.