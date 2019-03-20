Election Commission of India is finally on Twitter

Toggle Menu
In its bio, ECI has mentioned that the handle is aimed at spreading voter awareness, as the name is coupled with the hashtag #DeshKaMahaTyohar.

In what can be considered a timely move, the poll watchdog has signed up on the social media platform, hardly a month before the country witnesses the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Source: Twitter/ECISVEEP)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has finally created a Twitter handle of its own. Confirming the same, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi urged people to follow the account to “get all information and educational messages directly”.

“I am happy to inform ECI has finally come on Twitter. You would get all information and educational messages directly! Please follow @ECISVEEP,” Quraishi wrote.

In what can be considered a timely move, the poll watchdog has signed up on the social media platform, hardly a month before the country witnesses the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In its bio, ECI has mentioned that the handle is aimed at spreading voter awareness, as the name is coupled with the hashtag #DeshKaMahaTyohar.

The account that came up today has posted two videos; both urging people to vote, one on the eve of Holi and another by the Meghalaya CEO. The official handle garnered over 1,000 followers within an hour of its launch.

Meanwhile, social media platforms and Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) presented the “Voluntary Code of Ethics for 2019 General Election” to the poll watchdog and promised to facilitate transparency in paid political advertisements.

Following its meeting with representatives of Internet companies on Tuesday, the Election Commission had asked IAMAI — which represents Facebook, Twitter, Google, WhatsApp and ShareChat — to come up with a ‘Code of Ethics’ for social media platforms laying down operational details by this evening.

Dropping broad hints of the contours of the Code, the EC suggested the platforms should consider incorporating “deterrents like some punitive actions” against users and adding “a clear clause” of voluntary agreement that would bind users to not “misuse social media platforms for election or political purposes”.

