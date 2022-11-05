‘Agresar Gujarat’: BJP launches campaign seeking suggestions for Gujarat polls manifesto

The ruling BJP in Gujarat on Saturday launched an 11-day campaign named ‘Agresar Gujarat’, seeking public suggestions for the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party also ruled out anti-incumbency and said it would emerge victorious with a record number of seats in the 182-seat legislature.

BJP state president C R Paatil launched the campaign, which will run from November 5 to 15, at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. “We will scan the suggestions and will try to include those which can be implemented on the ground in our manifesto,” Paatil said, addressing the media.

Paatil said that 78 per cent of the promises made by the BJP in 2017 had been implemented. “Long-term promises are in the pipeline. Those promises which have not been fulfilled, the party has tried to do its best. So BJP has been in power for the last 27 years and has been serving people. So people are happy and there is no anti-incumbency. In the 2022 elections, BJP will win with a record number of seats. Before getting this victory, we need to know the suggestions of the people,” he added.

As part of the ‘Agresar Gujarat’ campaign, suggestion boxes will be kept in all public places. People can also post their suggestions online on http://www.agresargujarat.com or record their opinions after giving a missed call to 7878182182. Under this campaign, leaders from the state and Centre will reach out to people in the next 10 days.

“I appeal to my brothers and sisters that you may present your thoughts about how Gujarat should be. Please write it down on a piece of paper and send it to us,” Paatil added. The BJP, which had 99 seats at the end of the 2017 Assembly elections, currently has 111 members in the legislature.