Agra South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Agra South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yogendra Upadhyay. The Agra South seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

agra south Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yogendra Upadhyay BJP 3 Post Graduate 57 Rs 67,25,280 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Choudhry Basheer RSMD 7 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,10,13,124 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Javed Khan Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 Graduate 35 Rs 40,94,003 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 13,55,720 ~ 13 Lacs+ Kamal Agrawalkamal Agrawal PBSD 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 24,48,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kesho Mehra JKP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 2,62,06,076 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,02,467 ~ 1 Crore+ Kuldeep Saxena IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,23,296 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahavir Prasad AITC 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 30,44,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 26,29,282 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 10,41,742 ~ 10 Lacs+ Mohammad Sareef Usmani SP 1 8th Pass 51 Rs 79,41,111 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Najir Ahmed INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,41,39,36,029 ~ 141 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Brij Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 25,01,280 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Garg IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 3,98,543 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shareef Shareef Kesho Mehra IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 94,565 ~ 94 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita Mahajan RLM 0 Graduate 49 Rs 23,10,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zulfiqar Ahmad Qurashi BSP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 4,76,44,180 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,48,94,015 ~ 1 Crore+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

