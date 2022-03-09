scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Agra South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Agra South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Agra South assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Agra South |
March 9, 2022 8:16:17 pm
Agra South Election Result, Agra South Election Result 2022, Agra South Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Agra South Election Results 2022

Agra South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Agra South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yogendra Upadhyay. The Agra South seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Agra South ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

agra south Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Alamgir Peace Party 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 2,02,27,383 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Anuj Sharma INC 1 8th Pass 36 Rs 11,03,354 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Derek Smith Adarsh Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 10,77,08,671 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Kamil Indian Union Muslim League 4 Literate 33 Rs 7,67,712 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prem Singh Lokpriya Rashtrawadi Party 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 32,500 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramjani AAP 4 8th Pass 49 Rs 51,78,350 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Rashid Ali Choudhary Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,24,54,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravi Bharadwaj BSP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 2,13,62,171 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,38,407 ~ 4 Lacs+
Vinay Agarwal SP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 2,28,30,691 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 63,03,292 ~ 63 Lacs+
Yogendra Upadhyaya BJP 4 Post Graduate 66 Rs 4,56,22,250 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Agra South candidate of from Yogendra Upadhyay Uttar Pradesh.

Agra South Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Yogendra Upadhyay
BJP

agra south Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Yogendra Upadhyay BJP 7 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,84,27,155 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Alok Kumar IND 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 27,99,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Anjali Bhargav Mahila Sashaktikaran Party 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 4,03,300 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashraf Qureshi IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 34,05,04,157 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 16,61,74,785 ~ 16 Crore+
Atul Kumar Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,21,55,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+
Ch. Gopal Singh IND 1 12th Pass 0 Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Derik Smith Adarsh Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 5,24,47,460 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Pradeep Kumar Srivastava IND 0 Graduate Professional 0 Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Edrish All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Post Graduate 28 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Harish Chand IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,53,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Julfikar Ahamad Quraishi BSP 2 Graduate 44 Rs 7,28,42,986 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Krishan Gopal Upadhyay Peace Party 0 Graduate 39 Rs 25,35,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lakshman Prasad Rajora IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 2,81,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lokendra Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 43,14,072 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 5,46,063 ~ 5 Lacs+
Mahipal Singh IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 38,87,133 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mustkeem IND 1 8th Pass 32 Rs 76,757 ~ 76 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Nasir Abbas Bharatiya Karyasth Sena 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 1,62,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nazir Ahamad INC 0 Graduate 59 Rs 2,11,47,10,975 ~ 211 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Padma Agrawal Brij Kranti Dal 0 Literate 32 Rs 18,72,839 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Rambrij Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 3,82,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,62,288 ~ 1 Lacs+
Renu Sethi IND 0 Literate 52 Rs 5,02,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Rohit Singh Dhakad Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 1 8th Pass 34 Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 37,000 ~ 37 Thou+
Sanjay Garg IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 3,02,346 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Saroj Kumari IND 0 Not Given 28 Rs 2,11,55,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Shyam Sundar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Thomsan Massey IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 57,000 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Agra South candidate of from Yogendra Upadhyay Uttar Pradesh.

Agra South Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Yogendra Upadhyay
BJP

agra south Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Yogendra Upadhyay BJP 3 Post Graduate 57 Rs 67,25,280 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Choudhry Basheer RSMD 7 12th Pass 35 Rs 2,10,13,124 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Javed Khan Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 Graduate 35 Rs 40,94,003 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 13,55,720 ~ 13 Lacs+
Kamal Agrawalkamal Agrawal PBSD 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 24,48,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Kesho Mehra JKP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 2,62,06,076 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,02,467 ~ 1 Crore+
Kuldeep Saxena IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,23,296 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahavir Prasad AITC 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 30,44,500 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 26,29,282 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 10,41,742 ~ 10 Lacs+
Mohammad Sareef Usmani SP 1 8th Pass 51 Rs 79,41,111 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Najir Ahmed INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,41,39,36,029 ~ 141 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Brij Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 25,01,280 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sanjay Kumar Garg IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 3,98,543 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shareef Shareef Kesho Mehra IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 94,565 ~ 94 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sunita Mahajan RLM 0 Graduate 49 Rs 23,10,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Zulfiqar Ahmad Qurashi BSP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 4,76,44,180 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,48,94,015 ~ 1 Crore+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Agra South Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Agra South Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement