Agra Rural (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Agra Rural (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022

The Agra Rural (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Hemlata Divakar. The Agra Rural (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Agra Rural Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

agra rural (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Kumar Katheria AAP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 36,92,428 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 12,06,945 ~ 12 Lacs+ Baby Rani Maurya BJP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 2,86,72,774 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Balvir Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Graduate 30 Rs 6,15,11,170 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiran Prabha Keshari BSP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,52,30,358 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,78,073 ~ 13 Lacs+ Mahesh Kumar RLD 2 5th Pass 52 Rs 9,87,80,881 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 72,51,846 ~ 72 Lacs+ Pankaj Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 2,81,27,944 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,78,323 ~ 13 Lacs+ Rajendra Singh IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 35,75,685 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chand Varun IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Singh INC 2 Post Graduate 51 Rs 3,55,11,225 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 33,99,372 ~ 33 Lacs+

agra rural (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hemlata Divakar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 2,47,18,058 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ambedkari Hasanu Ram Ambedkari IND 1 Literate 62 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ Ashok Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupal Das IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 61,21,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalicharan Suman BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,78,50,449 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,29,263 ~ 2 Lacs+ Narayan Singh RLD 2 8th Pass 63 Rs 8,82,73,403 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 65,31,925 ~ 65 Lacs+ Oma Shankar Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Graduate 25 Rs 83,100 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Singh IND 6 8th Pass 46 Rs 47,97,579 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,56,59,543 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 38,24,148 ~ 38 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

agra rural (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kali Charan Suman BSP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,55,55,743 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ambedkari Hasanuram Ambedkari IND 1 Literate 57 Rs 12,100 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 99,000 ~ 99 Thou+ Ashok VIP 0 Literate 48 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhattar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 7,95,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulshan IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,32,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemlata SP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 2,45,83,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kanhi Singh IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 33,48,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,15,12,341 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ramji Lal Chanchal JKP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 14,000 ~ 14 Thou+ Triloki RLM 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 2,56,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 1,33,69,736 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,63,038 ~ 4 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

