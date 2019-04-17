Agra DM writes to EC, seeks action against BSP candidate after cops register 5th case

The District Magistrate of Agra on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commission seeking action against Shri Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Fatehpur Sikri, after the district police lodged fifth case against him on Monday.

The case was lodged at Achhnera police station in Agra after he allegedly used derogatory remarks against Congress leader Raj Babbar and his supporters at a public meeting on Monday.

Raj Babbar is contesting Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket from Fatehpur Sikri, which will go to polls on April 18. BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Chahar from the seat.

Five cases were registered against Sharma at different police stations in Agra over a week. “After the fifth case was registered against Shri Bhagwan Sharma on Monday, I wrote a letter to the Election Commission seeking action against him because he was regularly violating the Model Code of Conduct,” said NG Ravi Kumar, Agra DM and returning officer.

“I am regularly updating the Election Commission and sent all FIR copies to them,” he added.

On Tuesday, a video went viral that purportedly showed Sharma threatening to thrash Congress leader Raj Babbar and his supporters if they spread false information.

“Sunn lo Raj Babbar ke kutton, tumko aur tumare neta nachaniya ko dauda dauda ke jooton se maarunga jo jhoott faelaya samaaj mein. Jahan milega, Ganga maa ki saugandh tujhe jooton se maarunga, tujhe aur tere dalaalon ko (Listen Raj Babbar’s dogs, I will beat you and your leaders with shoes if you spread lies in the society. Wherever I find you, I swear on Ganga maa, I will beat you and your middlemen with shoes,” Sharma was seen saying at a public meeting.

Sher Singh, SHO, Achhnera police station, said, “Shri Bhagwan Sharma made a statement against Raj Babbar during a public meeting at Hasela village on Monday. An FIR has been lodged against Sharma under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Criminal intimidation)”

Sharma did not respond to calls.

On April 13, Shri Bhagwan Sharma was booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. A businessman by profession, Sharma won the 2007 assembly elections on BSP ticket from Debai assembly seat in Bulandshahr. Later, he joined SP and contested the 2012 assembly election from same seat and won. Pandit again left SP and contested 2017 election on RLD ticket from Bulandshahr seat. Sharma lost 2017 assembly election.