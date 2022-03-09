Agra Cantt. (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Agra Cantt. (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Agra Cantt. (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Girraj Singh Dharmesh. The Agra Cantt. (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Agra Cantt Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

agra cantt. (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akash Soni IND 0 5th Pass 26 Rs 95,891 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Bhartendra Kumar Arun BSP 6 Graduate 47 Rs 6,54,20,598 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. G S Dharmesh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 4,35,97,778 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Kishan IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 5,48,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,20,540 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kunwar Chand SP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 99,16,764 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mona Peace Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 11,35,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Indiver IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 46,450 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 1,07,121 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sikandar Singh INC 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 21,82,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sundar Singh Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 4,56,922 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Agra Cantt Sc candidate of from Girraj Singh Dharmesh Uttar Pradesh. Agra Cantt. (sc) Election Result 2017

agra cantt. (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Girraj Singh Dharmesh BJP 2 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 2,34,94,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Avadhesh Singh RLD 0 Doctorate 35 Rs 10,23,72,774 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 5,16,92,029 ~ 5 Crore+ Babita Singh Maurya Rashtriya Samanta Dal 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 77,66,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gutiyari Lal Dubesh BSP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 5,41,17,613 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,23,04,057 ~ 1 Crore+ Hari Kishan IND 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 4,58,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta Konan SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 4,46,29,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Omprakash Bhartiya Sarvodaya Party 0 Literate 46 Rs 21,77,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Verma IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Singh Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Graduate 38 Rs 14,60,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rajveer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Peace Party 0 Literate 0 Rs 86,000 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chand IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 22,05,500 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chand Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Graduate 47 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishal Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 39,80,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Agra Cantt Sc candidate of from Gutiyari Lal Duwesh Uttar Pradesh. Agra Cantt. (sc) Election Result 2012

agra cantt. (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gutiyari Lal Duwesh BSP 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 1,69,16,925 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,01,787 ~ 11 Lacs+ Chandra Sen SP 1 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,49,79,937 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Chandrapal Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 9,74,362 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Darab Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 3,65,093 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 34,000 ~ 34 Thou+ Dinesh Kumar Gautam IND 2 12th Pass 39 Rs 6,33,287 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girraj Singh Dharmesh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 1,30,25,657 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,45,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Gopal IND 0 5th Pass 47 Rs 5,04,272 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Kishan JD(U) 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 7,49,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Kishan Pipal INC 0 Literate 62 Rs 7,75,78,092 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,28,21,438 ~ 3 Crore+ Jagdish Kuamr Tengurya Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,77,615 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 4,24,763 ~ 4 Lacs+ Khemraj IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 29,00,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Kumar Nivoria VIP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar RLM 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 5,53,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Devi JKP 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri Mahor PECP 0 Not Given 57 Rs 4,43,200 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 7,25,540 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Agra Cantt. (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Agra Cantt. (sc) Assembly is also given here..