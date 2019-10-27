After zero wins from Pune and Pimpri in Assembly polls, Sena leaders blame BJP

AFTER four of its MLAs from Pune district lost in the Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena has accused its alliance partners of working against the interests of the alliance to ensure the defeat of its candidates. The four Sena leaders had contested from Pimpri reserved seat, Purandar (part of Baramati parliamentary seat), Junnar and Khed-Alandi seats (part of Shirur parliamentary seat).

Shiv Sena MP from Maval, Shrirang Barne, told The Indian Express that in three of the four constituencies, Sena didn’t get the kind of support it had expected. “If we had received some support, our candidates wouldn’t have lost. The situation today is such that the Sena will have no voice from Pune district in the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Barne said in Pimpri, sitting MLA Gautam Chabukswar lost because of lack of support. “In Pimpri, even before the elections, there was a demand that the seat should be allocated to the BJP. Its leaders were at the forefront of the demand for replacing the candidate,” said Barne. “I don’t want to name anybody in particular, but this is obvious from the outcome in the seat, where I had received a good number of votes during the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

In a major jolt to the party, Sena minister Vijay Shivtare lost in Purandar. “Shivtare is an experienced leader and a strong voice in Baramati-Purandar region. Initially, he received some support… but later there was little help coming forth. The rival Congress candidate, Sanjay Jagtap, had earlier lost twice to Shivtare. This time, he must have got voters’ sympathy,” he said.

Former Shirur MP and Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil directly attacked the BJP and party MP Girish Bapat. “In Khed-Alandi seat, our candidate lost because BJP fielded a rebel candidate… the party… refused to withdraw the candidate despite our requests,” said Adhalrao. In Khed-Alandi seat, NCP candidate Dilip-Mohite secured 96,617 votes, defeating Sena candidate Suresh Gore by over 33,000 votes. Gore secured 63,426 votes, but BJP rebel candidate Atul Deshmukh, who polled 53,757 votes, may have affected the outcome.

Adhalrao said when he had spoken to Bapat, urging him to ask Deshmukh to withdraw from the fray, Bapat told him that Sena should first ask its rebel leader to withdraw from Shirur seat. “We withdrew our candidate from Shirur, but the BJP didn’t reciprocate the gesture. In fact, BJP leaders told me that Bapat was backing Deshmukh and managing his campaign,” he alleged.

Adhalrao claimed Sena rebel candidate Asha Buchake, who contested from Junnar, received support from the BJP.

“The Sena rebel candidate was preparing for the last four years and refused to listen to our pleas. She was emboldened because of support from the BJP,” alleged Adhalrao.

The Sena leader said though the BJP didn’t support their candidates, the party worked relentlessly for BJP candidates in Bhosari and Hadapsar. “We extended our full support to BJP candidates, but the BJP ditched us … It did not respect the alliance dharma,” he said.

Bapat, however, said, “Sena didn’t withdraw its rebel candidates either. I had requested them to withdraw their candidate from Kasba and Bhor seats, but they didn’t heed our request”. He said Sena was unnecessarily blaming the BJP for its defeat. “We will not respond to their criticism. Let them say what they want to,” he said.