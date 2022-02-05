After withdrawal of nominations, now 40 candidates in the fray in 3 seats

After four candidates withdrew their nominations Friday, 40 candidates shall now contest the assembly elections in three constituencies in the district.

According to the officials, three candidates withdrew their nominations in Kharar, while one withdrew in Derabassi.

Out of the total 40 candidates who are contesting the elections in the three constituencies, 21 (50 per cent) are undergraduates while 16 (50 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.



Kharar

As many as 17 candidates are contesting from the Kharar constituency, of which six have pending criminal cases. As far as qualifications of the candidates are concerned, two candidates are postgraduates, seven are graduates while eight candidates are undergraduates.

None of the main political parties’ candidates holds a postgraduate degree. The candidates of SAD, Congress, BJP are graduates while that of AAP is an undergraduate.



Derabassi

As many as 14 candidates are in the fray from the Derabassi constituency. Six candidates who are contesting have criminal cases pending against them. According to the affidavits submitted by the candidates, four candidates are graduates, one holds a diploma in computer application while nine candidates are undergraduates.

The candidates of SAD, BJP and AAP are graduates while that of BJP is an undergraduate.



Mohali

As many as nine candidates are in the fray from the Mohali constituency. Four candidates have criminal cases pending against them. Out of the nine candidates, two are holding postgraduate degrees, three are graduates while four candidates, including Congress and AAP candidates, are undergraduates.

AAP’s Mohali candidate Kulwant Singh is the richest candidate who is contesting the elections in these elections in the district.