After winding up election campaigns, PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath shrine

A day after campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 came to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday offered prayers at Kedarnath temple. This is Modi’s second visit to the temple in the last two years. He is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand and is scheduled to pay obeisance in the Himalayan shrine of Badrinath on Sunday.

Advertising

“PM Modi reached Jolly Grant airport Saturday morning. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister’s visit,” PTI quoted DGP (law and order), Ashok Kumar, as saying.

The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break early this month.

On Friday, the Election Commission gave its nod to PM Modi’s proposed visit to the shrines, however, it “reminded” the prime minister’s office that the model code of conduct, which came into force on March 10, is still in force. The prime minister’s office is learnt to have sought the views of the poll body on Modi’s official visit.

Advertising

The last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls is on May 19.

At the end of the campaign for Lok Sabha elections on Friday, PM Modi made his first appearance at a press conference in the BJP headquarters since he came to power in 2014, but refused to field any media question, leaving the floor for party president Shah to address them.

“I am a disciplined soldier of the party. The party president is everything for us,” Modi said when asked questions. Both Modi and Shah claimed that the party will return to power with a majority, and while all pre-election allies would be part of the government, the “doors will be open for anyone who wants to join the agenda of the BJP” afterward.