After Uddhav, Aaditya takes aim at Raj Thackeray, rules out tie-up with MNS

A day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray trained his gun at cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, it was Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s turn on Monday to deride the MNS for supporting the Congress-NCP. Claiming that the MNS had changed its stand during the poll, Aaditya ruled out any alliance with the party in the future.

“We have not changed our ideals and our work for the past 30 years. Some parties keep changing who they support or who they oppose. There is no harm in going with those who do not change. Hence, we have gone with the BJP for the nation and for the people. We need an assurance that those who we ally with will not change next month,” said Aaditya.

He was responding to a question from the audience at the Aaditya Sanvad programme in Worli, on whether the Sena will have an alliance with the MNS in future like it forged a tie-up with the BJP recently. The programme was an interaction between Aaditya and youngsters on several issues. Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi was also present at the programme.

Reiterating the party’s stand on not repealing the anti-sedition law, Aaditya, however, suggested that the law could be amended and not used politically.

Admitting that nepotism exists in political parties, Aaditya advised youngsters to work for society. “My advice to young people who want to come into politics is to work for society and make an impact. Then it becomes unavoidable for political parties to give them tickets,” he added.

To a question related to the criminal background of Lok Sabha candidates, the Yuva Sena leader said that there is need to differentiate between criminal and political cases. “The political cases are more about organising protests, fighting for injustice and for people’s rights. So we need to differentiate between criminal and political crime cases,” he remarked.

At the beginning of the programme, singer Rahul Vaidya sang popular Hindi and Marathi songs and the crowd danced to the lines of the Marathi song ‘Zingat’ from the movie Sairat. The crowd was enthusiastic and cheerful throughout the interaction. While the programme was for youngsters in the age group 18-35, many participants were not from that age group, many of them below 18 and above 35.

Some participants were disappointed with Aaditya not taking more questions from the audience. “He should have answered more questions rather than allowing other people to speak from the platform. We came here to hear him and not to hear other people,” said Vinayak Karnik from Ghatkopar.