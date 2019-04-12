After Sukh Ram joins Congress, son Anil Sharma quits BJP govt in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Power Minister Anil Sharma resigned from the state’s BJP ministry Friday but has said he won’t quit the party, PTI has reported.

Sharma, a four-time-MLA in the Himachal Pradesh state assembly and a former Rajya Sabha member, was likely under pressure owing to a tricky situation caused by his son and father.

Sharma’s resignation from his post comes a week after Congress fielded his son Ashray Sharma as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier, his father, former Union minister Sukh Ram, quit the BJP and joined Congress along with his grandson Ashray.

Sharma, in an interview to The Indian Express last week, had said, “Even if I have to resign from my post as a minister, I will continue to remain an MLA from Mandi, because the people of Mandi have elected me. I will continue to serve my people in the capacity of an MLA, and I do not plan to leave the BJP. But, if I’m removed from the party then that’ll solely be the party’s decision.” He had added that he had no plans to be associated with Congress.

Anil Sharma had refused to campaign for the BJP candidate who was contesting against his son in Mandi, and then suggested he was willing to quit the ministry over it. He had added that he would keep away from Mandi, campaigning neither for his son nor for the BJP candidate.

(With inputs from PTI)