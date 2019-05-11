After red corridor, Trinamool’s blue, Jhargram sees a bit of saffron

Life, said Dhritiparasad Mahato, 24, has changed in Jhargram since Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) ended the 34-year Left Front regime in West Bengal in 2011.

“The bloodshed has stopped. People have accepted the change and are now part of the society – they no longer live in fear; they want development,” said Mahato, who works as a group D staff at a cooperative bank in Lalgarh village in Jhargram.

Mahato may have some idea of the bloodshed he was referring to — he is son of Chhatradhar Mahato, who is lodged in Kolkata’s Presidency Jail, convicted along with five others to life imprisonment after a Midnapore court in May 2015 held them guilty under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged links with Maoists.

Once a hotbed of the Maoist movement in West Bengal, Jhargram has seen a saffron surge since last year’s panchayat elections.

Sitting in the family’s two-storey mud house in Lalgarh, once ‘liberated’ by the area’s tribals, ostensibly including his father, Mahato admitted as much. “The BJP has come into prominence here all of a sudden. It is a new phenomenon for the people here,” he told The Indian Express.

The TMC, which in 2014 ended the CPI(M)’s 37-year run in Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency — the Marxist party had won all elections since 1977, the year the Left Front formed the government in the state — is facing a close contest with the BJP in all constituencies in the erstwhile Left Wing Extremism-dominated region, colloquially called Jangalmahal – Bankura, Purulia, Medinipur and Jhargram. But none more so than Jhargram.

Subhankar Mahato, secretary of Shahid Parivaar Mancha, a platform for 455 families that lost members – either dead

or missing – in Jhargram, may have the answer to that changed political dynamics. “We have lost faith in the TMC government,” Subhankar, 55, said.

He explained: “We had sought death certificates for 78 people who are still missing, but it was not done. About 120 tribal people were killed in state-sponsored atrocities. The families neither received government jobs nor compensation. The TMC did not raise these issues either in Vidhan Sabha or Lok Sabha. Instead, they gave jobs to the murderers. The CPI(M), too, did not address our problems.”

BJP leaders, he said, “approached” them and promised to address their issues in Parliament. “We have decided to give them a chance; we are fed up with both TMC and CPI(M),” Subhankar said.

Shahid Parivaar Mancha is known to have nearly 50,000 members in Jhargram district.

Although violence has ended in Jhargram, anger among the affected families remain. And it is here that the BJP has done exactly what the TMC did before coming to power in 2011 – reaching out to the affected people.

“We have tried to understand their problems,” BJP’s district secretary Deep Kumar Bera said. “They have been denied their rights by both the Left Front and the TMC governments. Mamata Banerjee says Jangalmahal is smiling, but the ground reality is different…. People are aligning with us to find an alternative.”

In 2014, TMC’s Uma Soren had bagged a massive 54.6-per cent of the votes. But allegations of corruption against her forced the party to field Birbaha Soren, a young schoolteacher with a clean image.

“People misunderstood us in the panchayat polls; that’s why we lost their support,” Birbaha maintained. “They were not happy with the sitting MP due to corruption allegations…. People are now coming back to us. The panchayat result will not have any impact now.”

While TMC leaders point at the Banerjee government’s many schemes – and the decision to form Jhargram as a separate district in 2017 by bifurcating West Midnapore district as an effort to intensify development — BJP candidate Kunar Hembram, an engineer who studied at IIT-Kharagpur, accused the state administration of denying people benefits of many Central government schemes.

“The state government has constructed several roads here but has not solved the problem of drinking water availability,” he said. “People here have not received benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and other schemes. They are not happy with the TMC government and want a change.”

Despite fielding firebrand leader Deblina Hembram, the CPI(M), having seen its support base wane over the years, may play a limited role this time. “It will be a tough fight but we are ready to give our best. Our strength lies in people’s struggle and we are fighting for their rights,” Hembram said.