After quitting Congress, former minister K C Deo joins TDP

Former Union Minister and five-time Lok Sabha MP V Kishore Chandra Deo, who recently left the Congress, joined the TDP on Sunday. Deo, who was elected five times from Araku (ST) Parliamentary Constituency, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier this month.

On Sunday, he joined TDP at a programme at Amaravati.

Deo lost to YSRCP’s Kothapalli Geetha in 2014. The TDP is expected to field him from Araku in the coming elections. Deo was Minister for Tribal Welfare and Panchayati Raj in the UPA government from 2011 to 2014.

Naidu said Deo would strengthen the party in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Sources in the TDP said that since the party does not have a tie-up in Andhra Pradesh and has only joined a proposed non-BJP federal front at the national level, there is “no friction with the Congress” due to Deo switching sides.

Earlier this month, Deo quit the Congress, saying he can’t sit and watch when the party is being “liquidated” and brought to a “nought” in his home state of Andhra Pradesh by “four-five people”.