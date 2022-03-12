After Punjab win, AAP aims to cover states in the South; to kick off padyatra in Telangana on April 14

After its landslide win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has its eye on states in the South. The party will launch massive ‘padyatras’ across Southern states, with the first such yatra to be started in Telangana from April 14 to mark BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

AAP senior leader and Telangana in-charge Somnath Bharti said the party will announce the dates for other states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. During these padyatras, the party will tell people about the ‘Delhi Model of Governance’ and highlight the differences made by AAP in Delhi.

“We are receiving an unprecedented response in South India after AAP’s success in Punjab. People are being attracted by the Kejriwal model of work and commitment and leaving behind hate politics. Our first padyatra will be held in Telangana. Through this, we will take the politics of Kejriwal and the ideals of Babasaheb and Saheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to every resident of the region,” said Bharti.

He added that after AAP’s victory in Punjab, people from the Southern states have started showing interest in the politics of the AAP.

“One such call for change can be seen coming from Telangana. The state was formed after a 60-year-long struggle and countless sacrifices. KCR made three huge promises to the SC community during the agitation — of giving them an SC CM, land to all families, and of making a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. He failed on all three fronts,” said Bharti.

AAP has also decided to kickstart its membership campaigns throughout the region.

AAP Tamil Nadu state joint secretary Sudha, said, “The victory in Punjab has sent a strong message in Southern states. The people in the South are against the policies of the BJP and the central government. Especially in Tamil Nadu, farmers’ issues and water resources are big problems, but the Centre and the state government are not paying any attention.”