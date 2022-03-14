After Punjab, AAP all set to venture into Haryana

After an unprecedented victory in 2022-assembly polls in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is all set to go full throttle in neighbouring Haryana. Although, the Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana are due in 2024 but the party has already spread its wings across the state. Be it the party opening offices in all the 90 assembly constituencies or building their booth-level party cadres, AAP is all set to contest the next Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For that, the buzz about getting Haryana’s senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka into the party fold has once again started getting momentum. Sources told The Indian Express that AAP, on two earlier occasions, too had got in touch with Khemka to get him on the board.

The 1991-batch IAS officer, Ashok Khemka, who faced 54 transfers in his 30-year long bureaucratic career, retires from service on April 30, 2025.

There is a strong possibility that Khemka, who has an old association with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal since their IIT (Kharagpur) days in 1980s, if given a “respectable and significant role” in AAP, may “consider” joining the party, soon.

Although during their days at IIT Kharagpur, both Khemka and Kejriwal had different streams at the IIT – Khemka, a student of Computer Science, and Kejriwal was studying Mechanical engineering and was also one year junior to Khemka, but they both have known each other since long.

The possibilities are gaining momentum, after AAP’s several spokespersons tweeted and hinted at getting Khemka on board ahead of 2024 polls in Haryana as party’s “principal adviser”.

AAP secretary, Delhi unit, Saturday tweeted: “Arvind Kejriwal’s college friend and IAS officer Ashok Khemka, who has been transferred 54 times in his 30 year career, will be AAP’s guiding force in Haryana. He will be quitting the IAS to join AAP. The AAP family is expanding.”

When asked, Khemka, however, told The Indian Express that he would not like to comment anything on the issue.

Khemka, known for his anti-corruption stand within the bureaucracy, hit the headlines in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal involving Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and DLF. Khemka, at that time, was in Consolidation of Land Holdings department. He was immediately shunted out. However, even after Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government came to power in Haryana in 2014, Khemka had been posted in virtually defunct departments of the state government for most of the last seven years.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Sushil Gupta, who is also party’s incharge in Haryana, had told The Indian Express that AAP will contest the much-awaited municipal and panchayat polls in the State. The date of polls is yet to be announced. Gupta had added that the party had already set up its offices across all the 90-assembly constituencies of the State and shall make full-fledged entry into state’s politics through the municipal and panchayat polls, eventually contesting the 2024 assembly polls, as well.

Khemka, if decides to join AAP, will have to take Voluntary Retirement from the service. On the similar lines, in Punjab too, IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap had also taken voluntary retirement from service and joined AAP. He registered a victory in Amritsar North defeating SAD’s Anil Joshi by a margin of over 28000 votes.

AAP’s several leaders also claimed that politicians from across the political parties in Haryana are in touch with them as the party has also announced intentions to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

For the last few years, Khemka, had been trying hard to get empanelled into the Centre, but was not considered by the union government.