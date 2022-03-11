After his poll rout, Sidhu commends AAP for landslide victory in Punjab

A day after the Congress was left mortified as it managed to bag only 18 of the total 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its landslide victory. “People have voted for the AAP for a change, I congratulate them,” he said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sidhu asserted that he would continue fighting for the people of Punjab and for the comprehensive development of the state, no matter what. “One who truly loves Punjab won’t stop the fight midway due to election debacles,” he pointed out, and thanked all those who voted for the grand old party.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at his political rivals, the Punjab PCC chief, who lost to AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur in his constituency of Amritsar East, said: “People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in ones that are 10 ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones.” The cricketer-turned-politician had lost to Kaur by a margin of 6,750 votes

Referring to the defeat of several Congress top guns across the state, he added: “New seeds have to be sown… Not ‘chinta’ but ‘chintan’ should be done.”

On Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s poll debacle in both Chamkaur Saheb and Bhadaur constituencies, Sidhu said he was not going to deeply analyse whether the people accepted Channi as the chief ministerial candidate. “You reap what you sow. This election was for a change. People took a great decision. The public is never wrong,” he asserted.

The AAP’s Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16. He has invited party president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. Along with Kejriwal, Mann will hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13.