After Modi taunt, Naveen Patnaik claims BJD win in Odisha, invites him to swearing-in

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the BJD would lose in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his party has achieved a majority, and invited the PM to the oath-taking ceremony of the new government.

Odisha has so far voted for 15 Lok Sabha and 105 Assembly seats in three phases. Odisha will vote for six Lok Sabha and the remaining 42 Assembly seats on April 29.

BJD leaders have expressed confidence that their party has reached the majority mark of 74 out of 147 Assembly seats, and predict Naveen Patnaik will be CM for the fifth time.

“After the third phase of polling, Odiya people have blessed BJD in getting a majority. With humility, I invite Modi ji to attend the BJD government’s oath taking ceremony,” Patnaik said in a rally at Basta Assembly constituency.

A BJD MP said, “BJP has done media management in Odisha, without actually building a cadre… They had some momentum a month or two ago, but their poor candidate selection, especially for the Assembly, will cost them dearly in the elections.”

On Wednesday, Modi, while addressing a rally in Kendrapara, had repeatedly stressed that the BJP is winning Odisha. He had said, “Naveen babu aap jaa rahe ho, aapka jana tay hai (Naveen babu you are going, it is decided).”