After low turnout in Pune, all eyes on Maval, Shirur seats

AFTER A low voters turnout in Pune Lok Sabha seat on April 23, all eyes are on Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha seats, where polling will take place between 7 am to 6 pm on Monday.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maval had recorded 60.11 per cent turnout, while Shirur registered 59.60 per cent polling.

This time, Pune recorded a turnout of 49.84 per cent — the lowest so far in the first three phases of the four-phase Lok Sabha elections in the state.

District election officials, who had come under fire after a poor turnout in Pune seat, claimed they have made every effort to increase voting percentage in the two crucial seats.

“We have aggressively implemented the voter reach out programme and undertaken efforts to encourage voters to exercise their franchise,” District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who is also the District Election Officer, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Ram said they were confident that this time the voting percentage will be more than the one recorded in 2014.

“We have tried to create lot of awareness about the importance of voting and have also appealed to voters, especially in cities, to come out and vote in big numbers,” he said.

Election officials said they had organised street plays, workshops and padyatras in Maval and Shirur as a part of the voter out reach programme. Also, all-women polling booths have been set up to encourage women to exercise their franchise.

The Collector added that efforts were also afoot to make polling hassle- and incident-free on Monday.

Despite claims, the extended weekend is likely to hamper voting — the voting on Monday comes on the back of a weekend including a fourth Saturday (April 27), when most government and civic offices are closed.

And if that is not all, May 1 (Wednesday) is a government holiday (Maharashtra day).

With most schools already closed for summer vacation, several families are also likely go for outings or vacations. Both Maval and Shirur are dotted with historical and tourist spots, like Lonavala, Khandala, Bhimashankar, Ranjangaon and Matheran.

Hotels, lodges and resorts in Lonavala and Khandala are reportedly 80 per cent booked for the weekends.

“People might head for Lonavala and Khandala to escape from the rising heat. This may effect the voting percentage,” an election official said.

State Chief Electoral Officer Ashwani Kumar has appealed to voters to shun outings and picnics on polling day and exercise their franchise.

“Elections are the biggest festival of our democracy. Polling day will be a public holiday, but voters should avoid going for outings and instead exercise their voting rights to strength the democracy,” he said.