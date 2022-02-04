After Goa, Congress candidates in Manipur take pledge against defection

Marred by multiple defections, 54 Congress candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls on Thursday pledged to remain loyal to the party.

The oath-taking ceremony kicked off from historic Kangla Fort. The ceremony was also held in Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) Church, Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple at 1st Manipur Rifles battalion campus, Paona bazaar Masjid, and Govindaji Temple.

The Congress team was led by AICC Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and MPCC senior leaders, including former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Okram Ibobi Singh, who is also the CLP leader, said the oath-taking was initiated under the approval of the party’s high command to prevent the unhealthy practice of defection. He added that late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had passed the anti-defection law with the objective to save the sanctity of democracy of India. However, defection has become rampant with the advent of the BJP government which adopts various means, like money and muscle power, he alleged.

“This practice has become a threat to democracy, not only in Manipur, but also in other parts of the country, like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka,” Sing added. The CLP leader said that as the Congress party strongly believes in secularism, the pledge was carried out in almost all religious places.

Bhakta Charan Das said the oath-taking ceremony was held as one of the mandatory activities of the party before filing nomination. “The BJP is trying to create a divide. The intention of the BJP is clear from the way it had formed the government in Manipur in 2017,” he added.