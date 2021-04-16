After EC ban ends, Sinha’s latest for central forces: Fire shots if attacked

After his 48-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission for his remarks on the Sitalkuchi firing ended on Thursday, BJP leader Rahul Sinha again courted controversy saying central forces under poll duty must fire shots if they came under attack.

Addressing party workers in his constituency Habra in North 24 Parganas district, Sinha said, “If central armed forces are attacked then shots should be be fired. It does not matter who dies or lives. Even central police observer Vivek Dubey has said the same thing… I am saying it again that if central forces come under an attack and people are prevented from casting their vote then they must fire bullets. The election must be peaceful at any cost,” said Sinha. Habra goes to poll in the sixth phase on April 22.

The EC had earlier banned Sinha for 48 hours for his comment that central forces should have killed eight people instead of four in the violence that erupted in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of polling on April 10. “Not four, eight people should have been shot dead in Sitalkuchi. The Central forces should be issued a showcause notice asking why they killed only four and not eight…Goons are trying to deprive people of their democratic rights. Central forces responded appropriately. If it happens again, they will answer again,” Sinha had said. Sinha resumed campaigning on Thursday after the ban period ended.

The TMC slammed Sinha for his comments.

“He has lost nine elections in his life. He is tired of losing elections one after the other. He is now trying to attract people’s attention by making such comments. He has unmasked the true face of the BJP. People will give them a befitting reply,” said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.