After dig at Sonia Gandhi, Manohar Lal Khattar’s jibe at Congress: Just proverbs

Even as the Congress slammed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for using “deplorable and unparliamentary” language while referring to its party chief Sonia Gandhi, Khattar Monday hit back by accusing the opposition party of creating a fuss over commonly-used proverbs.

At a rally in Kaithal last Thursday, Khattar had mocked the Congress’s bid to find a new party chief to replace Rahul Gandhi as a futile exercise that yielded a “mari hui chuhiya”. “Khoda pahad, niklee chuhiya…woh bhi mari hui (They dug up a mountain and what came out was a dead rat),” he had said.

In his defence after Congress’s protest, Khattar told a party rally in Hisar’s Uklana Monday: “Kahavaton par bura nahi maanna chahiye (People should not get annoyed over proverbs).”

He also picked up the issue of the Congress chief again and said: “They kept searching throughout the country for three months to find someone who is not from the Gandhi family…What happened then. Whom did they select? Is she a not from the Gandhi family?. As they say in that proverb — things always stay the same….Proverbs are in vogue. We say a few things in proverbs. Now, sometimes they even take offence at these proverbs…I used a proverb the other day, and that has created an uproar…”

He added, “I said other things in proverbs as well. I also said that — ‘Neither will there be nine maund oil, nor will Radha dance’. So does that men that I called Selja as Radha. Proverbs are just proverbs.”

Khattar said that the proverbs used by him were not coined by him, but in use for generations and that they help people understand things better.

Attacking those gunning for him over his remarks, he added: “Attaching other meanings to these proverbs is a work of their idle minds. They can apply these proverbs on us too. What’s the problem in that! Proverbs can be used for anyone. People use khadi boli in Haryana. People from outside the state say that it seems that people in Haryana are fighting…Now this is our culture, our language and our way of speaking…We even joke with one another like that.”