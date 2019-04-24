After CPI(M), Congress, BJP’s tribal ally IPFT alleges violence in LS polls, blockades road

After CPI (M) and Congress, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alliance Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) on Wednesday accused the saffron party of purportedly unleashing violence during polling at West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase of Lok Sabha polling on April 11.

IPFT, which formed government in Tripura with BJP by winning 44 out of 60 seats in the state Assembly together last year, held a road blockade at Gandacherra in Dhalai district, 110 Km from Agartala today.

“Election agents of IPFT and Congress were attacked at a polling booth at Raimavalley assembly segment at the hands of BJP-supported goons. They entered the booth and assaulted our agents. The injured are now admitted at Sub-Divisional Hospital. Local IPFT leaders have set up a road blockade at Gandacherra today in protest”, IPFT spokesperson Mangal Debbarma told indianexpress.com.

Opposition CPI (M) and Congress earlier accused BJP of perpetrating poll violence on April 11 when West Tripura LS seat went to polls. Polling in East Tripura (ST) seat, the second Parliamentary constituency in Tripura, was deferred from April 18-24 on security grounds.

Raising allegations of poll violence against ally BJP, the IPFT spokesperson said his party leaders lodged FIR against the attackers. The tribal party is scheduled to convene in a meeting on April 26 at Agartala to decide on future course of action.

The blockade, which paralyzed Gandcherrra-Ambassa road, Gadacherra-Amarpur road and Gandacherra-Raishyabari road is ongoing according to latest reports.

Officer in-charge of Gandacherra police station T. Uchoi told reporters that the blockade was set up around 2 PM this afternoon and has continued today.

“The blockade has a reference to a clash reported between BJP and IPFT yesterday. BJP supporters also held road blockade last night. Dialogue is going on between the two parties. We haven’t taken many actions till now. We are simply maintaining law and order. Since the issue is political in nature, political leaders are engaged in dialogue”, the official informed.

Reacting to the issue, BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said IPFT has made pointless and absurd allegations.

“Law and order in Tripura is now in the hands of the Election Commission. At this moment, there is nothing that the government can do. If IPFT is protesting against ECI, they should write to them and seek recourse. These allegations are pointless and absurd. I don’t want to waste time by reacting. I suggest IPFT supporters to open the road blockade and end public suffering”, Sinha said.