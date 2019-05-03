After Congress and CPI (M), BJP accuses Tripura poll officer of political bias, seeks his removal

After Opposition Congress and CPI (M), Tripura’s ruling BJP has raised an allegation of poll irregularities and demanded the immediate removal of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti.

A BJP delegation led by Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in New Delhi on Thursday. “The CEO sent a WhatsApp message asking all ROs and AROs to facilitate voters and workers of a particular political party, which is in gross violation of the RPA, 1951, MCC and all other relevant and applicable electoral laws”, the delegation informed ECI through a memorandum.

Earlier on Thursday, Returning Officer of West Tripura constituency Sandeep Namdeo Mahatme was removed from election duty in the midst of allegations of widespread violence under his watch.

The BJP delegation said the Returning Officer was removed as per the recommendation of the CEO. “..CEO transgressed his authority with impunity and without any consideration of electoral laws, rules and practices”, the BJP memorandum reads. It also said the sacked RO has submitted a representation to Tripura Chief Secretary LK Gupta against ‘misconduct’ of the CEO.

It also claimed complaints were filed against CEO Taranikanti by the Tripura Civil Service Association and other bodies.

The ruling BJP has demanded to immediately remove the CEO for ‘overall interest of the state’ and ‘good governance’. Reacting to BJP’s allegations, state Congress vice president Tapas Dey said the leak of sensitive documents from the Chief Secretary’s office to a political party raises questions on the integrity of the office.

Congress earlier accused the CEO of failure to hold a proper election and demanded his removal.

CPI(M) Lok Sabha candidate Jitendra Chaudhury said decisions of the CEO could not be treated as his faults since he was attending duty.