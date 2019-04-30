After clean chit to Congress’ Amarinder Raja Warring, SAD demands fresh probe

THREE DAYS after alleged bribery complaint against Congress’s Bathinda candidate Amarinder Raja Warring, Akali Dal submitted yet another complaint to Chief Electoral officer, Punjab, in Chandigarh demanding the matter to be probed again.

While CM Amarinder Singh, who was in Ferozepur Monday afternoon, said that the “SDM had already done an inquiry into the charges and found them totally wrong”, SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema said that Congress had put pressure on the SDM, Budhlada “to give clean chit in this case”.

SAD has submitted more proofs to the CEO’s office demanding registration of an FIR against Warring and other Congress leaders and even cancellation of his nomination.

Manju Bala, district Congress chief, said, “It (charges) was all made up. Tinku had framed this entire incident. He was in touch with us for the past one month and was too eager to join our party. We want inquiry in this case to find out the political party behind this frame up.”