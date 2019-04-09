Toggle Menu
After Chandrashekhar posters, Bhim Army members back Congress Saharanpur candidate

After Chandrashekhar posters, Bhim Army members back Congress Saharanpur candidate

Mayawati had recently tweeted that the Bhim Army had been “formed under BJP conspiracy” and accused Chandrashekhar of splitting Dalit votes.

Posters being taken down after a joint rally of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi was cancelled, reportedly due to a dust storm, in Saharanpur. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A day after posters of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad made an appearance at the BSP-SP-RLD’s rally in Deoband, Bhim Army workers declared support for Congress candidate Imran Masood at Saharanpur.

Thousands of Congress supporters had gathered at Saharanpur’s Gandhi Park on Monday afternoon as Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were scheduled to address them. However, the event was cancelled as the two could not reach the spot due to adverse weather conditions.

Among those present were Bhim Army members, wearing blue scarves. As the gathering waited for Rahul and Priyanka to arrive, Sheila Chakravarti, a Bhim Army member, took to the mic to declare support for Masood. “All of Bhim Army is with Chandrashekhar Azad and with Imran Masood,” she said.

“When injustice was met out to our Chandrashekhar bhai (his arrest in June 2017 following a cycle of caste-related violence in Saharanpur’s Shabbirpur village), Imran Masood was the first to reach out and try to help him. He didn’t receive any help from the BSP,” said Surendra (35), a Bhim Army member and doctor from Tajpur village.

Explained

Why the battle is uphill for alliance

With Congress’s Saharanpur candidate, Imran Masood, already giving the SP-BSP-RLD alliance a scare by appearing to attract a sizeable chunk of Muslim vote — at 42 per cent, the largest community — Bhim Army’s decision to lend him support could be a double blow for BSP’s Haji Fazlur Rehman. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar enjoys considerable support in these parts of western UP, and it could mean game over for Rehman if a sizeable chunk of SC voters also veer towards Masood, who got over 4 lakh votes even amid the Modi wave in 2014, losing to BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal by just over 65,000 votes.

Asked about the gathbandhan’s BSP candidate Fazlur Rahman, he said, “It is true that most of our community is with the gathbandhan. But the youths are with Imran Masood. They are educated and sensible and know of the kind of community and grassroot work that Chandrashekhar has done for us.”

Mayawati had recently tweeted that the Bhim Army had been “formed under BJP conspiracy” and accused Chandrashekhar of splitting Dalit votes.

