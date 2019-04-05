After calling out parties on ‘male chauvinism’, Shaina NC tweets this: BJP has fielded more women than others

After she called out political parties, including her own, for not giving adequate representation to women, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC has put out a clarification — to claim that her party is better than others.

Shaina, one of its most visible faces in Maharashtra, said the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded more women than others and that hers is the only political party that has 33 per cent reservation for women in organisational posts.

“It’s not about ME. In fact, my party BJP has fielded more women than others. Ours is the only political party that has 33% reservation in organisational posts. However, women must speak up in their individual parties for more women candidates irrespective of reservation,” Shaina tweeted.

On Wednesday, Shaina had told The Indian Express: “It requires political will, respect for women, belief in women as a votebank…not just lip service to our cause, manifesto after manifesto…there is a male chauvinistic mindset in political parties, so whenever a woman’s name comes up as a candidate, there are questions about winnability, about funding, unless it is somebody’s daughter, somebody’s daughter-in-law,” Shaina, who has not been given a ticket to contest.”

On March 31, Shaina had said, “All political parties need to wake up. Women are 50 per cent of the electorate. Upset and appalled to know that other than @ MamataOfficial who has given 41 per cent and @ Naveen_Odisha who has given 33 per cent to women candidates, all other parties only pay lip service to our cause.”

“Here on, I will champion the cause of reservation even if I have to fight the male chauvinistic mindset in my party and all other parties,” she said.

Asked whether her party lacked the political will, respect or belief to give more tickets to women, Shaina said: “You are trying to get me into trouble.”

With seven out of 25 seats, 28 per cent of the BJP’s candidates in Maharashtra are women, its highest ever. But Shaina Wednesday pointed out that many of those candidates are “daughters of party leaders”. “Seven candidates — you think that’s enough? Of the three — Poonam Mahajan, Pritam Munde and Heena Gavit (all sitting MPs) — are daughters of party leaders. A fourth, Smita Wagh, is a party leader’s wife. Is that what you call representation of women? I don’t mind women with family connections if they are talented but give others a chance, too,” she said.