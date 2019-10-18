After BJP’s LS poll loss, Mungantiwar battles odds to recover lost prestige

FIVE MONTHS after its defeat here in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, the BJP is battling hard to salvage prestige in Chandrapur district. And under the party lens is Ballarpur MLA and state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, whose political career is at stake over retaining the five Assembly seats — Rajura, Ballarpur, Chandrapur, Warora and Chimur — that the BJP won here in 2014.

The only seat BJP lost was Brahmapuri, where the party had won thrice before losing to Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar, who is considered the favorite this time too.

While Mungantiwar puts up a brave face to claim that BJP will repeat its 2014 performance, the situation on the ground suggests that the task is uphill at least in Chandrapur and Rajura.

Of the six Assembly segments in Vidarbha where the Congress had a lead over BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, four — Warora, Chandrapur, Ballarpur and Rajura — were in Chandrapur.

The over 35,000-vote lead for Suresh Dhanorkar, the lone Congress MP elected from Maharashtra, was in Rajura segment. In Mungantiwar’s own Ballarpur, Hansraj Ahir fell behind by 31,000 votes. And coming as it did against the backdrop of political one-upmanship between the two BJP leaders, the loss had cast a shadow over Mungantiwar’s efforts, or lack of them, to ensure Ahir’s victory.

That pall is refusing to lift. BJP candidates Nana Shamkule and Sanjay Dhote face an acid test in Chandrapur and Rajura, respectively. In Chandrapur, two-time MLA Shamkule is seen as Mungantiwar’s shadow with no impact of his own in the last 10 years. As such he faces stiff anti-incumbency. In 2014, he won by about 31,000 votes against Shiv Sena’s Kishor Jorgewar in the seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. This time, fighting as an Independent, Jorgewar is being seen by many as a potential winner from Chandrapur. At his election office, a big crowd waits to meet him, bearing testimony to his popularity.

Chandrapur had witnessed a high drama a few days before the filing of nomination papers, with top Congress leadership being petitioned by party workers to give the ticket to Jorgewar. Congress, however, nominated Mahesh Mendhe. At the last minute, it gave AB form — party document related to filing nomination — to Jorgewar too. “But BJP got my form rejected by pressuring the administration because they were afraid of me,” says Jorgewar.

In the Lok Sabha elections too, Congress nomination had witnessed a similar drama with the party choosing Dhanorkar at the last minute under intense public pressure. The people were eventually proven right. It remains to be seen if they would be proven right yet again though the Congress failed to take the call on Jorgewar in time.

“People are clearly aspiring for change and I am getting huge response since I have been ceaselessly working for many years. I am confident that they would elect me,” Jorgewar said.

Shamkule is also seen as an outsider from Nagpur. He was sent to Chandrapur by Nagpur MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 10 days before the 2009 state polls.

Despite not holding office, Jorgewar diligently nursed the constituency, rushing free tankers to water-starved Chandrapur residents, agitating for their demands like Babupeth flyover, securing jobs for locals as 333 mining sardars in Western Coalfields Limited, running a blood donation movement and securing rights of transgenders, widows, the jobless and the physically challenged among others.

At a well-attended rally of women self-help groups, Mungantiwar again takes Shamkule under his wings. “Vote for Nana looking at me,” he says. The rally was also visited by Ahir but his body language didn’t radiate any enthusiasm. Sitting on the dais for a while, he leaves soon after Mungantiwar arrives, making the widening rift obvious.

At Rajura, Congress candidate Subhash Dhote is posing a huge challenge to BJP MLA Sanjay Dhote. A winner in 2009, Subhash found himself in a controversy after girl students from his school in Rajura complained of sexual exploitation by the hostel in charge.

In yet another subsequent case in May, Dhote was even arrested along with his brother Arun following a similar complaint, this time made by a Muslim girl. The girl had later given him a clean chit, saying she had complained only against the principal of the college run by the Dhotes. The brothers were later released. “The police have filed a chargesheet in the first case but no charges have been framed against us,” says Subhash.

Asked why his prospects were considered bright this time, he adds, “Ours was the only municipal council in Vidarbha that Congress won about two years ago. We also have three municipal panchayats under us. In Lok Sabha, Congress had the biggest lead from Rajura segment. So, we are hopeful that the trend will continue.”

Mungantiwar, however, maintains that Rajura and Chandrapur will vote BJP to victory.